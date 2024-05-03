Alleged abuser dies in Malaga while attempting to flee from police

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 3 May 2024, 15:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

A suspected abuser has died while trying to flee from National Police officers after falling down an embankment, police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The incident happened late on Sunday 28 April when, according to Spain's El Confidencial newspaper, the 38-year-old man had told his ex-partner, who is considered to be at extreme risk, that he had run out of petrol on the A-45 road.

Following her tip-off, and as the woman has 24-hour police protection, officers went to the scene and located the vehicle on the road in Casabermeja where they found the man outside the vehicle.

As the officers were identifying him he tried to flee but fell down a 15-metre embankment. The man was rescued by the fire brigade and taken to hospital where he died on Monday.

On 20 April a man died in a separate incident after plunging off a bridge on the A-7 motorway in the vicinity of the viaduct over Totalán stream in Malaga during a police pursuit.