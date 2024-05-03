Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alleged abuser dies in Malaga while attempting to flee from police
112 incident

Alleged abuser dies in Malaga while attempting to flee from police

Officers located his vehicle in Casabermeja but the suspect fled as he was being identified

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 3 May 2024, 15:27

Compartir

A suspected abuser has died while trying to flee from National Police officers after falling down an embankment, police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The incident happened late on Sunday 28 April when, according to Spain's El Confidencial newspaper, the 38-year-old man had told his ex-partner, who is considered to be at extreme risk, that he had run out of petrol on the A-45 road.

Following her tip-off, and as the woman has 24-hour police protection, officers went to the scene and located the vehicle on the road in Casabermeja where they found the man outside the vehicle.

As the officers were identifying him he tried to flee but fell down a 15-metre embankment. The man was rescued by the fire brigade and taken to hospital where he died on Monday.

On 20 April a man died in a separate incident after plunging off a bridge on the A-7 motorway in the vicinity of the viaduct over Totalán stream in Malaga during a police pursuit.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town stands to lose three million euros of European money for heritage project
  2. 2 This is where the next Sabor a Málaga foodie fair is happening from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town announces funding plan for housing reforms
  4. 4 New bus contract goes out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services
  5. 5 First direct New York flight of the season lands at Malaga Airport
  6. 6 This is the village in Malaga province where, this weekend, you can try the Asian fruit it is now famous for
  7. 7 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  8. 8 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  9. 9 Last-minute kick-off change for Malaga-Mérida football match sparks controversy
  10. 10 Elrow music festival is coming to 'glamorous' Marbella and this is its debut date

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad