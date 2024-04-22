Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man plunges to his death from A-7 motorway viaduct following high-speed police chase in Malaga

The fleeing driver, who was reportedly carrying drugs in the vehicle, fell from a height of around 35 metres when he tried to escape over the central reservation in the dark

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 22 April 2024, 10:54

A 43-year-old man has died after falling from an A-7 motorway viaduct when he allegedly tried to escape from police officers who had been chasing his vehicle from the centre of Malaga.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday 20 April and it started in the city's Calle Martínez de la Rosa, when a Local Police unit spotted a driver acting in a suspicious way and stopped the car.

The driver of the vehicle, who was in an Opel Corsa with a passenger, then fled at high speed through the streets of the city centre. The police crew began to follow him and alerted other patrols in the area.

The pursuit headed towards the A-7 motorway, where the fugitive eventually crashed into the central reservation on the Totalán viaduct.

According to initial investigations, the man got out of the car and tried to continue his escape on foot. Apparently, he tried to jump over the central reservation to cross to the other side of the motorway.

The investigation, which has been taken over by the Homicide Group of the National Police, suggests that, given the darkness of the night, he probably did not realise that he was on a viaduct.

The man, who was of Moroccan origin, fell from a height of about 35 metres and died at the scene. His companion remained inside the car after the accident.

According to SUR sources, the crashed vehicle was carrying a kilo and a half of hashish hidden in an engine compartment.

