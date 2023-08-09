Amber weather warning for temperatures above 44C extended in parts of Malaga province

The warning is in place for Wednesday, 9 August, and has been extended to Thursday for inland areas

The third heat wave of the summer, which began on Monday, threatens to affect most of mainland Spain at least until Thursday.

In Malaga province Spain’s met office, Aemet, has extended an amber warning (major risk) that it had planned to activate this Wednesday, 9 August, until Thursday, a day on which maximum temperatures of 43C are forecast (locally they may exceed 44C). The warning affects the Antequera district this Wednesday, while the Serranía de Ronda will remain under a yellow warning. On Thursday, both areas will be under an amber warning until 9 pm.

In Malaga province, the amber warning has been activated for Antequera and Ronda, with maximum temperatures of 42C and 40C, respectively.

Minimum temperatures will also be very high during this week's heat wave, "with nights above 20C, and even above 25C, in the southern half of Spain, central area and Mediterranean area".

The warnings in Andalucía for Wednesday are as follows: yellow level in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva, between 1pm and 9pm; amber level in Malaga province, noon to 9pm; amber level in Seville between 1pm and9 pm; and, finally, a red level for maximum temperatures of 44C in the provinces of Cordoba, Granada and Jaén, from noon to 9pm, with the exception of Cordoba, where the time slot is between 1pm and 9pm.

According to information from Aemet consulted by Europa Press, in the case of Granada province, a red warning has been activated in the Cuenca del Genil for a maximum of 44C, while in the area of Guadix and Baza both the amber warning has been activated (maximum of 42C), and the yellow warning for storms, between 1pm and 8pm.

In Jaén province, a red warning is in force in Morena and Condado, and in the Guadalquivir Valley for highs of 44C. In Cazorla and Segura, there is an amber warning (maximum of 43C).

Aemet said that everything points to the fact that, from Thursday 10, "it is likely that a drop in temperatures will begin in the northwest of the [Iberian] peninsula and that this will extend over the following days to other areas. Temperatures will continue to be high but milder than on previous days. The uncertainty of the atmospheric evolution is high so it is difficult to establish with certainty the end of the heat wave episode."