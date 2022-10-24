Seats on flights to and from Malaga this winter are up 17% on 2019 The low season begins on Sunday 30 October, the day the clocks go back, and lasts until the end of March

Airlines have increased their flights to and from the Costa del Sol this winter with 16.8% more seats on offer than at this time of year before the pandemic. The total of 7.4 million seats available from Sunday 30 October to the end of March shows that Malaga Airport has fully recovered from the impact of the coronavirus crisis. There will be 43,834 flights this winter, which is 13.6% more than in the 2019 low season.

During the next five months Malaga will be linked with 119 destinations via 192 routes and the UK, with 39 routes, is the country with the highest number of air connections.

European destinations account for 148 of the routes and there are considerably more seats available this year on flights to and from the Netherlands, Italy, France, Denmark and Ireland.

1.6 million seats to and from UK

With regard to the UK, figures from the Aena airports authority show that there will be over 1.6 million seats on nearly 8,500 flights to and from Malaga this winter. London is the city with the most, as the number of seats has risen by 6% and the number of flights (nearly 4,000) by 1% compared with last year.

However, flights to other cities in Spain have also increased considerably, as there will be 34% more than during the winter than before the pandemic.