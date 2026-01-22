Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Adamuz train crash 2026

Air Europa adds 10,800 flight seats from Malaga to Madrid until 2 February

Taking advantage of its participation at the Fitur fair, the airline has announced that it has scheduled 30 more flights from Saturday to 2 February

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Enviada Especial Madrid

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 11:47

Following the example of Iberia, Air Europa is increasing the number of tickets available between Malaga and Madrid to cover the travel needs of passengers impacted by the cancellation of trains this week. Following the Adamuz train crash, all high-speed services to and from Andalucía have been suspended at least until Monday, 2 February.

Air Europa has added 10,800 seats to its current capacity, which will be available from Saturday, 31 January, to Monday, 2 February. That means 30 more frequencies (60 flights in total).

"We will continue increasing air capacity on this route. We have already done so on several occasions since the accident occurred," Air Europa representatives said in Madrid, where the compay is participating in the Fitur tourism fair these days.

As mentioned, Air Europa has already increased the number of seats between Malaga and Madrid this week. Initially on Tuesday, it launched an additional flight, going from four outbound and return flights to five.

Then, on Wednesday, the company added two more flights, bringing the total until Friday to seven daily frequencies. The announcement at Fitur confirms yet another advance to improve connectivity between the Costa del Sol and the Spanish capital with 10,800 seats. Air Europa has stated that although it has not set fares with price caps, "there will not be expensive tickets".

At this year's Fitur, Air Europa is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The airline was founded in 1986. It currently has a fleet of 59 aircraft comprising Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 models, which will soon be joined by Airbus A350-900s. The Spanish airline flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and has a strategic position in the hub of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, from where it connects Europe and America.

Iberia has also strengthened air connectivity with Madrid. It has added one more daily flight until 2 February, with a price cap of 99 euros. The airline has activated a policy of flexibility for customers travelling from Andalucía to Madrid "in order to connect with the company's flights". In addition, "those who cannot travel normally will be able to request a change of dates or a voucher to reimburse their tickets".

