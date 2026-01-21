Iberia offers more than 17,000 flight tickets for up to 99 euros to and from Andalucía until Sunday

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 11:24 Share

Iberia airline has scheduled one more daily flight in each direction between Madrid and Seville, from Tuesday to Sunday, and one more flight between Madrid and Malaga, from Tuesday to Friday. This means that 6,316 additional seats (+57%) will be available until Sunday, reaching a total of 17,340.

According to Iberia, the capacity of the aircraft operating the route to Seville has been increased thanks to the replacement of the A320 model with a A321.

The company has announced that the maximum price of these tickets will be 99 euros. The aim is to cover transport needs while the high-speed line between Madrid and Andalucía remains suspended due to the train crash near Adamuz (Cordoba).

According to Iberia, the current price has been reduced from the 150 ceiling established on Monday. Iberia plane tickets will cost no more than 99 euros "at least until Monday, 2 February".

Iberia has activated a policy of flexibility for customers travelling from Andalucía to Madrid "in order to connect with the company's flights". In addition, "those who have cannot travel normally will be able to request a change of dates or a voucher to reimburse their tickets".