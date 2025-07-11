Aemet issues yellow alerts for wind gusts and sea swell on Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 10:57 Compartir

Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol, will once again experience another day of unstable weather. Despite experiencing a cooler early morning than the last few nights, Spain's state meteorological agency has activated a yellow warning for sea swell at coastal points along the Malaga coastline for this Friday. Wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour and waves up to two metres high are expected.

According to the information published on the Aemet website, from 12 noon until the end of the day, the Costa del Sol, Malaga city, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas will be under a weather warning due to the forecast of wind from the west and southwest of 50 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of two metres.

In Malaga, clear skies or skies with few clouds are forecast for this day. As for temperatures, a general decrease is forecast, except for the maximum temperatures on the coast, where they will remain unchanged.

In addition, light north-westerly winds are expected, increasing to moderate inland during the afternoon. On the coast, moderate westerly winds will prevail, with occasional strong gusts.