Aemet activates yellow weather alerts along length of Costa del Sol today

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:49 | Updated 13:11h. Compartir

Today is set to be a stormy Tuesday along the coastline of Malaga. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a new yellow warning in the province. On this occasion, it is for coastal phenomena. The warning will be active until 9pm in Malaga, along the entire Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas. The state body is forecasting winds from the west and southwest with intervals of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7).

The wind and waves will be the main feature on a day that could also be marked by the entry of warm 'terral' winds. "This Tuesday we will have strong westerly gusts along the coast of Malaga. At times we may have land-based westerlies in areas of the city It is likely that the pure terral will enter late in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures that could move between 29 and 32C", the local weather expert José Luis Escudero pointed out on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (Storms and lightning).

Zoom Weather alerts for Spain, this Tuesday (3 June). Aemet

For now, Aemet forecasts highs of 27C this Tuesday in Malaga - fairly mild - in the case of the city. This figure could rise to 30 degrees on Wednesday. In parts of the Guadalhorce Valley - such as Pizarra and Alora - it is expected to reach 31 degrees from today and the mercury could soar to 33-34 tomorrow. "It is very likely that the terral will also continue on Wednesday, temperatures on that day will be around 29-33C. We will know this better tomorrow with the updated weather models," Escudero said.

The active weather warning in Malaga province is not the only one in the Andalucía region. Aemet has activated another yellow level warning for this Tuesday for thunderstorms in the Jaén province areas of Morena and Condado, and Cazorla and Segura, where this phenomenon could be accompanied by hail. The warning will affect both areas between 2pm and 9pm, with a probability of between 40% and 70%.