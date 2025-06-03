Aemet warns of weather change in Andalucía and activates a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms with hail

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 09:48 Compartir

After the sweltering heat at the weekend, some instability returns to the region. Andalucía will experience a radical change in the weather with "locally heavy rain and storms that may be accompanied by hail". The warning has been issued by Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet itself, which points out that this episode could particularly affect the north and east of the region this Tuesday (3 June). A considerable drop in maximum temperatures is also expected, which will range between the 24C expected in Cadiz province and the 32 degrees in Malaga (where the warm terral wind could enter in the afternoon). For now, Aemet has activated a yellow storm warning in Jaén province between 1pm and 9pm this Tuesday, which will affect the Sierra Morena and Condado areas and Cazorla-Segura.

In addition, it is not ruled out that today a trough may form at high altitude from time to time and it could produce very intense and organised storms which will intensify in the afternoon in the south-eastern mountain ranges of Spain. There is a high probability of the formation of supercells", explained Samuel Biener, climatology researcher and editor of the Meteored weather portal.

Thunderstorms... and a drop in the mercury. Aemet forecasts that temperatures will continue to drop this Tuesday and Wednesday to values more typical for this time of year. "In addition, there will be a more unstable atmosphere and locally strong and occasionally very strong storms will form in the north and east of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands," said its spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

Andalucía will get a brief respite from the intense heat of last week until Wednesday, which will be followed by a progressive increase in daytime temperatures of ten degrees or more, which may again exceed 42C in the Guadalquivir Valley by the weekend. The regional delegate of Aemet, Juan de Dios del Pino, has justified this drop in maximum temperatures by the presence of a trough and the retreat of the Atlantic anticyclone. This phenomenon will generate some instability at the beginning of the week, with cloudiness in the region and showers accompanied by thunderstorms this Tuesday and Wednesday in the mountain ranges of Cordoba and Jaen.