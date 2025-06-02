Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The first 'terral' wind of the year hits Malaga: this is how the thermometers will rise on Tuesday

Highs of 31 degrees are forecast in parts of the Guadalhorce Valley this week

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Monday, 2 June 2025, 18:38

Sweltering heat has affected much of Spain this last weekend, with record temperatures in the southern half of the country. However, the week has begun with a fall in temperatures and more instability, which will result in locally heavy storms in the north and east of the Spanish mainland.

In Malaga, the thermometers dropped a little on Monday, but they could rise again from Tuesday.

"On Tuesday we will have strong westerly winds along the coast of Malaga. At some points we may have westerly winds in areas of the city. It is likely that the pure terral [wind] will enter late in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures that could move between 29 and 32C," weather expert José Luis Escudero points out in his blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (Storms and lightning).

For now, the national meteorological agency Aemet forecasts highs of 27 degrees this Tuesday in Malaga - mild - in the case of the city. This figure could rise to 30 degrees on Wednesday. In parts of the Guadalhorce Valley - such as Pizarra and Alora - it is expected to reach 31 degrees from Tuesday.

"It is very likely that the terral will also continue on Wednesday, temperatures this day will be around 29-33 degrees Celsius. We will see this better tomorrow with the updated models," wrote Escudero on Monday.

