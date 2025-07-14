A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in south of Spain is felt in Malaga province and on Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Málaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 08:10 Compartir

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was felt this morning in parts of Malaga province. The earthquake was registered at 7.13 am in the Mediterranean, in the area of Cabo de Palos, about 70 kilometres from Almería.

The earth movement has been registered by the National Geographic Institute and disseminated via mobile phones by means of an alert.

Specifically, it is reported to have occurred 244 kilometres from Malaga. The earthquake was felt mainly in the Axarquia area (Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar) and in some parts of Malaga city.