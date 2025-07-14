Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
IGN
112 incident

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in south of Spain is felt in Malaga province and on Costa del Sol

The seismic tremor was registered at 7.13 am in the Mediterranean, in the area of Cabo de Palos, about 70 kilometres from Almeria

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Monday, 14 July 2025, 08:10

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was felt this morning in parts of Malaga province. The earthquake was registered at 7.13 am in the Mediterranean, in the area of Cabo de Palos, about 70 kilometres from Almería.

The earth movement has been registered by the National Geographic Institute and disseminated via mobile phones by means of an alert.

Specifically, it is reported to have occurred 244 kilometres from Malaga. The earthquake was felt mainly in the Axarquia area (Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar) and in some parts of Malaga city.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga will no longer be a 2030 World Cup host city after football stadium project collapses
  2. 2 Costa del Sol gets ready to celebrate one of its oldest traditions: La Virgen del Carmen
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points
  4. 4 Duran Duran bring their energy to Marbella
  5. 5 Poolside austerity
  6. 6 Gibraltar welcomes EU's removal of Rock from 'grey list'
  7. 7 Four north African migrants rescued from boat off Costa del Sol
  8. 8 No return. Fair
  9. 9 Torremolinos to roll out road resurfacing plan in coming months on these streets across the town
  10. 10 Mijas awards 1.4m stray and abandoned animals contract

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in south of Spain is felt in Malaga province and on Costa del Sol

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in south of Spain is felt in Malaga province and on Costa del Sol