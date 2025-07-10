Not all insurance is created equal: what expats in Spain need to know

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 10 July 2025, 17:46 | Updated 17:56h. Compartir

Living in Spain has plenty of perks – sunshine, tapas, and a more relaxed pace of life. But if you’re an expat enjoying life abroad, there’s one thing that’s easy to overlook: travel insurance for your adventures further afield.

The policies you relied on back in the UK may no longer apply – and that can leave you exposed just when you need cover most.

Your EHIC or GHIC card? It may no longer be valid

Many expats assume their old EHIC or GHIC card will still protect them on trips around Europe. Unfortunately, once you move abroad permanently, those cards may no longer be valid, depending on the circumstances.

And most UK travel insurers? They usually require you to be a UK resident to get cover. So you might find your old policy won’t pay out if something goes wrong.

Why expats need specialist cover

Living in Spain changes your insurance needs. You’re no longer travelling from the UK, but from Spain – so your cover needs to reflect that.

That’s where Staysure Expat Travel Insurance can help. It’s built specifically for people like you: British nationals living in Spain who want reliable, English-language travel insurance they can count on.

What makes Staysure Expat different?

Tailored for expats – travel insurance designed with the needs of UK citizens living abroad in mind.

Plain English policies – no jargon, no confusion – everything is in clear, easy English.

English-speaking support – call centres you can reach from Spain, with real people who understand expat life.

Freephone number from Spain – call free on +34 900 838 473.

Flexible cover – ideal for trips to the UK, Europe, or further afield.

Cover for pre-existing medical conditions – travel with confidence knowing your health needs are considered.

Trusted by millions

Staysure has insured millions of travellers for over 20 years. Its specialist expat policy brings peace of mind to residents in Spain who speak English.

So whether you’re flying to visit family, exploring new cities, or enjoying a cruise, you can relax knowing you’re covered – with a provider that truly speaks your language. When it comes to travel insurance, it pays to choose a provider who understands expat life.

Staysure Expat travel insurance, a trading name of Avanti Group Solutions, is administered by Howserv Europe, S.L., an Exclusive Agent of ERGO Seguros de Viaje, based Av. Isla Graciosa, 1, 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes – Madrid, España. DGS registration number E02117B88327333

