Starlite hosts the Pet Shop Boys celebrating their 40-year career

Matías Stuber Marbella Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:56

British duo, The Pet Shop Boys, delivered a captivating performance at Starlite Occident in Marbella on 16 July as part of their "Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits" tour, proving that their four-decade career remains as relevant as ever.

Opening with dramatic lighting and futuristic costumes, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe transported audiences into a timeless pop experience.