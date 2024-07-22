Work begins on the new Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development

Consisting of 24 luxury two- and three-bedroom homes 150 metres from the beach, this development represents a new approach to contemporary, functional and sustainable luxury

Groundwork began this week on the site of what, in a few months, will be the Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development, a luxury residential complex of 24 homes on Camino Antiguo Paseo del Ferrocarril, one of the most sought-after areas on the Costa del Sol.

The Infinity Sunset complex is located around 150 metres from Los Boliches beach, a three-minute walk from the train station and four minutes from Plaza Mayor. The two- and three-bedroom homes have large terraces and access to a communal rooftop swimming pool, solarium, gymnasium, coworking area, parking spaces and storage rooms.

The 24 luxury homes, distributed over nine floors, represent a great opportunity for investors due to the high quality of the construction and the profitability of a development located in one of the most desirable parts of the Costa del Sol.

Ampliar Construction of what in a few months will be the Infinity Sunset Fuengirola development started this week, with the first groundwork taking place on the site. Agencia López

The complex is a development backed by the business solvency of the GS Group, a leading developer in the sector with more than 25 years of experience. It is also supported by the experience of Agencia López, one of the oldest real estate agencies on the Costa del Sol, which has been working in the area continuously since 1960.

The GS Group, which, in Fuengirola, reasserts its commitment to the Malaga coast with this outstanding project, currently manages more than 1,000 real estate assets distributed across 22 developments in different phases of completion. Some of its most outstanding residential projects are located in Seville (historic centre, Triana, Los Remedios and Nervión); Cadiz (historic centre, Conil, Zahara de los Atunes); Malaga (centre, Estepona, Marbella and Fuengirola); Granada (centre); Huelva (Huelva coast); Madrid (Barrio de Salamanca, Las Rozas and Castellana Norte); Valencia (centre) and in the Balearic Islands (Santa Eulalia del Río, Ibiza).

Ampliar Infinity Sunset offers its residents a wide range of exclusive facilities, such as a rooftop swimming pool. Agencia López

This development features a group of properties with ample spaciousness that provide maximum comfort and a modern lifestyle. With a cutting-edge design, following avant-garde trends and with attention to the smallest detail, Infinity Sunset is perfectly blended into its beautiful natural surroundings.

In close proximity to all kinds of services (promenade, leisure areas, supermarkets, parks and footpaths, etc.), Infinity Sunset is an ideal place to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. All homes have contemporary architectural designs, with spacious and bright rooms and a wide range of exclusive facilities, such as a rooftop swimming pool, solarium, gymnasium and a spacious, fully equipped coworking room.

Investment

With a planned investment of 13 million euros, Infinity Sunset is a premium residential complex, located at number 18 on Camino Antiguo Paseo del Ferrocarril.

According to the data provided by the developer, the work will directly and indirectly generate more than 300 jobs, including site personnel and technical teams. It is expected to be completed approximately 18 months after work begins.

For more information:

Phone: 952 80 04 41

Website: agencialopez.com