Estepona: The Costa del Sol’s Best-Kept Secret

Tucked between the international glamour of Marbella and the historic authenticity of Casares lies Estepona, a town that has quietly reinvented itself while preserving its soul. Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbours, Estepona has become one of the most appealing destinations in southern Europe — not only for tourists, but also for those seeking a place to live, work, or invest.

Once a modest fishing village, Estepona has undergone a profound transformation in the last decade. Far from succumbing to overdevelopment, the town has chosen a more balanced path. Its historic centre has been carefully restored, its streets pedestrianised and adorned with thousands of colourful flowerpots, artistic murals and hand-tiled poetry plaques. This dedication to detail has earned it the nickname “the garden of the Costa del Sol.”

But Estepona offers more than just visual charm. With over 320 days of sunshine a year, more than 20 kilometres of coastline, and a commitment to sustainable urban planning, the town is now a model of how tradition and progress can coexist. A walk through its renovated old town — past whitewashed houses, small boutiques, and hidden squares — reveals a community that celebrates its heritage while looking firmly to the future.

Its appeal also lies in its natural diversity. The Mediterranean Sea laps its shores, while the Sierra Bermeja mountains rise dramatically inland. The surrounding landscape invites outdoor living, whether it’s hiking, sailing, playing golf or simply enjoying the beach. Thanks to its location, Estepona connects easily to Marbella, Málaga airport, and even Gibraltar — making it a strategic base for both Spanish nationals and international residents.

In this context of growing interest and steady investment, GILMAR Real Estate presents several residential developments that embody Estepona’s essence: contemporary living rooted in Mediterranean tradition.

Portamare: elegant town living just steps from the sea

Located just a short walk from the marina and the beach, Portamare is a boutique development of 22 homes with 2 or 3 bedrooms. Each property offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean, the Rock of Gibraltar, and, on clear days, the African coastline.

Designed with comfort and natural light in mind, these apartments feature high-quality finishes and spacious layouts. The communal areas include a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and close proximity to a wide range of cultural, sporting, and culinary services. With prices starting from €439,700, Portamare combines sophistication, location, and lifestyle in one of Estepona’s most desirable enclaves.

Casares Bay: Peace between sea and mountains

Situated between Estepona and the traditional village of Casares, and adjacent to the Doña Julia golf course, Casares Bay is an ideal option for those seeking tranquility without isolation. Inspired by Mediterranean architecture, this project offers homes surrounded by nature and near quiet, uncrowded beaches.

Prices start from €370,000, and the development prioritises integration into the landscape, quality materials, and a sense of harmony with the surrounding environment. It is an appealing choice for those who value wellbeing, accessibility, and a slower pace of life — without giving up comfort.

Balcón del Mediterráneo: Premium living on the New Golden Mile

In one of the most sought-after areas of Estepona, Balcón del Mediterráneo redefines residential luxury with 74 homes offering 3 or 4 bedrooms. These residences feature panoramic windows, large terraces, and bold, contemporary architecture that captures both sunlight and sea views.

With prices starting at €1.258.290, the development includes high-end amenities such as an infinity pool, spa, gym, and 24-hour security. It is designed for discerning buyers who seek exclusivity, comfort, and direct access to the best of the Costa del Sol.

Altoasis: Family living with Andalusian flair

Located in western Estepona, Altoasis consists of 87 semi-detached homes built on two floors plus a basement. Starting at €470,250, each property includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and private terraces — with many units offering solariums with sea or golf views.

The architecture blends modern efficiency with traditional Mediterranean aesthetics, making it a perfect fit for families or those seeking privacy and space. Residents also enjoy access to shared amenities including swimming pools, a spa, and a fitness area.

As Estepona continues to grow with a focus on sustainability, quality of life, and cultural richness, it is no longer a hidden gem — but rather a conscious choice for those who want to be part of one of the most enchanting towns on the Andalusian coast. With projects such as those presented by GILMAR, the town offers a unique proposition: live beautifully, invest wisely, and enjoy one of the best lifestyles Europe has to offer.