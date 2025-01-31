Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Workers outside the original Colorao factory in Huelin. SUR.
Norman Kinnersley The founder of &#039;Spanish Red&#039;
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Norman Kinnersley The founder of 'Spanish Red'

Norman Stuart Kinnersley was an English investor who started Óxidos Rojos de Málaga, a company that is still going and is now run by his grandson

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:01

Óxidos Rojos de Málaga, better known as the 'colorao' factory, was founded in 1905 by an English investor called Norman Stuart Kinnersley who came from Somerset in England in search of fortune. However, it was not until 1921 that the company was formally constituted and registered in the Mercantile Register.

The factory opened after the discovery of natural red oxide in the hills of Andalucía and the product was transported in oak barrels by oxen and cart.

In 2021 the factory celebrated its official centenary when 90 per cent of its production was still being exported to more than thirty countries and its turnover was close to two million euros.

The original production plant was in Calle Héroe de Sostoa in the district of Huelin. In the 1970s it moved to the Guadalhorce industrial estate where it continues to operate today, albeit with far fewer workers due to mechanisation.

Still a family-run business

Today the company is still run by the same family who founded the original business and it continues to employ staff whose family have worked there for generations.

The factory has been passed down from father to son and then onto grandson. The current managing director is Simon Kinnersley, the grandson of the founder.

Óxidos de Málaga is the number one manufacturer and exporter of 'Spanish Red' globally and it still does what it did over 100 years ago: grind iron oxide extracted from Andalusian mines to obtain 'Spanish red', a natural, economical, durable and nontoxic powdered pigment with multiple uses including paint, construction and agriculture

Simon, who is now in his mid-70s, was a freelance journalist in the UK, working for the Daily Mail and The Sun among other media outlets between the 1970s and 1990s. However, when things started to change in the media sector, he decided to move to Malaga and take over the running of the business.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  2. 2 Damp walls in your house?
  3. 3 Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities
  4. 4 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  5. 5 Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love
  6. 6 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  7. 7 Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
  8. 8 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  9. 9 Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums
  10. 10 El Lodge and Maribel: warmth and comfort in two exclusive mountain retreats

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Norman Kinnersley The founder of 'Spanish Red'