His luxury Marbella home. SUR
Dolph Lundgren: A &#039;distinguished&#039; Marbella resident
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Dolph Lundgren: A 'distinguished' Marbella resident

The legendary Swedish actor moved to the Costa del Sol to give his children a normal life away from Hollywood, and has since been appointed ambassador of the town

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 20 December 2024, 18:14

Marbella has long been a place where one can spot world-famous celebrities and actors who have set up home in the Costa del Sol town to avoid the paparazzi and glitzy world of Hollywood. One of these is Swedish actor, director and sports personality Dolph Lundgren, who first arrived in Marbella with his former wife Annette Qviberg and their two children more than 20 years ago. Lundgren said that the reason for living outside Hollywood was to give his children as normal a childhood as possible.

The actor, probably best recognised as the Russian boxer Ivan Drago in the 1985 Hollywood blockbuster movie, Rocky IV, was honoured in 2009, when he was officially appointed as Ambassador for Marbella by the town hall, for "promoting the name of Marbella worldwide".

At the time, the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said it was "a privilege to have residents as distinguished as Dolph Lundgren, who could choose any place to live, but who has decided to be with us".

The actor in turn praised the "great atmosphere of Marbella and hospitality of the locals". "Marbella is a very special place for my family. It's a marvellous town where we can enjoy life to the fullest," he said during the presentation.

Lundgren, who has appeared in more than 40 action movies, was further honoured by the town when, in 2018, a street was named after him. Calle Dolph Lundgren, a distinction requested by councillor Carlos Alcalá, is located between the Vistamar and Loma de Río Real housing estates.

The actor has also appeared in films like A View to Kill, The Punisher, The Peacekeeper, and The Expendables franchise, along with other action heroes like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With such a distinguished career and being among the most iconic celebrity residents, the actor is certainly the most charismatic ambassador of Marbella.

