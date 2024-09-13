Brigitte Bardot: Shocking locals during Franco era

Jennie Rhodes Torremolinos Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A mural depicting the image of French actress Brigitte Bardot is painted on the façade of Sireno Torremolinos Adults Only hotel as a tribute to the Parisian 'sex kitten' who stayed in the town in 1957. She was there during the filming of the 1958 Roger Vadim film, Les Bijoutiers du Clair de Lune (The Night Heaven Fell).

This year, her image has been chosen for Torremolinos' San Miguel feria which is taking place at the end of September. It appears to be a coincidence that the feria is happening at the same time as the star's 90th birthday which is on 28 September.

In the colourful poster designed by Pablo Cortés de Pueblo, Bardot is wearing a Cordovan hat and flamenco dress, similar to the mural on Plaza Costa del Sol.

Cortés del Pueblo used Bardot as a protagonist because, he says, she "serves to talk about the mixture of cultures and nationalities that have existed in Torremolinos for so many years. Dressed as a flamenco dancer she speaks of those who have always been from Torremolinos, but such a blonde, prototypical foreigner, speaks of those who have always been from here but one day arrived from another part of the world. This idea also speaks of those who continue to arrive today and, together with those who have always been here, make up this open and cosmopolitan society of Torremolinos".

In 1957 filming took place in various locations including Mijas, Álora and El Chorro. At the time, Bardot, who was at the time married to Vadim, called the town the "Spanish Saint-Tropez". When not filming, she relaxed on Bajondillo and La Carihuela beaches and at Hotel Playa Montemar.

She is said to have caused alarm among locals by wearing a revealing swimming costume; her visit came during the height of the Franco era. There are similarities between real life and the film as the blond bombshell arrives in a small village in Andalucía to stay with her aunt and uncle and is seen throughout the film wearing revealing dresses among the well covered-up Spanish women.