Marbella family issues urgent appeal to raise funds for life-saving throat cancer treatment

The family of a 60-year-old man from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who settled on the Costa del Sol in 2015, has made an urgent appeal to raise 100,000 euros for cutting-edge throat cancer surgery that could prolong his life. Paul McCaughey was recently told by doctors that he has around six months left to live, and now his family are trying to raise funds so that he can undergo specialist treatments "that offer real hope".

McCaughey lives in Nagüeles, Marbella, with his wife, Sam, and their seven-year-old daughter, Mable, who was born after two years of IVF treatment. The birth of their "miracle baby" was the catalyst for his parents to move to Marbella, where their lives revolved around community, health and sport. However, this ideal life would drastically change in 2022, after a visit to the doctor for "a sore throat that had lingered too long".

"In 2022, I visited an ear, nose and throat doctor. After further tests, I was diagnosed with stage 4 laryngeal squamous cell carcinoma. The cancer had already spread, and our peaceful world was turned upside down," McCaughey told SUR in English.

He then endured 50 "toxic and exhausting" sessions of chemotherapy, immunotherapy and other intense treatments at the HC Marbella hospital and Hospital Costa del Sol, none of which were effective.

"Two months ago, my doctors told me there was nothing more they could offer and sent me home to let nature take its course. I was given four to six months to live," he explained.

Despite this, McCaughey said that he had no choice but to keep working full-time.

"I run a small business that still doesn't fully support us, and the financial pressure has been immense. We've sold everything we could just to keep searching for a solution," he said.

After months of soul-searching, the family made the decision to ask the public for help, because he is "not ready to stop fighting".

"I'm fighting cancer, and while the path forward isn't guaranteed, there are several cutting-edge treatments available internationally," he explained.

Through the GoFundMe campaign, the family are trying to access these treatments, which are available in India, Mexico and Germany.

"We know how hard things are for many people right now. Your support means the world - not just to me, but to my family, who are walking this road with me every day," he concluded.