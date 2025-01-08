Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Argentina Vidrascu, MD, PhD in Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Skin Cancer Onco-Plastic Surgery: A Smart Step to Stay Healthy!
Skin Cancer Onco-Plastic Surgery: A Smart Step to Stay Healthy!

Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 11:49

Skin cancer can sound scary, but here’s the good news: with the right treatment, it’s often very manageable. One of the most effective ways to deal with it is through onco-plastic surgery—a brilliant approach that combines cancer removal with cosmetic techniques. If you’re wondering how this differs from other treatments, like chemotherapy, let’s break it down.

What's Onco-Plastic Surgery?

Think of onco-plastic surgery as a superhero duo: it removes skin cancer (that’s the “onco” part) while restoring the natural look of your skin (that’s the “plastic” part). It’s precise, targeted, and designed to leave you feeling confident and cancer-free.

Why Surgery Beats Chemo for Skin Cancer

While local chemotherapy is efficient in the early stages of skin cancer (at the indication of a dermatologist), if the basal / squamous cell carcinoma is already deep in to the skin - here’s why onco-plastic surgery stands out:

1. Targeted Removal: Surgery focuses only on the cancerous area, leaving the rest of your body untouched.

2. Quick Recovery: No long treatments or intense side effects—just a straightforward procedure to get rid of the problem.

3. Restores Appearance: The plastic surgeon carefully reconstructs the area to maintain your natural look, so scars are minimal, and confidence stays high. A plastic surgeon can remove cancer and reconstruct your nose, lips, eyelids, etc. with a natural appearance.

The sooner skin cancer is spotted and treated, the easier it is to remove. That’s why regular check-ups with your dermatologist are a must. A little mole that looks off? Or a “crust”that is coming back every 6 months? Don’t ignore it! Catching carcinoma early means it’s smaller, simpler to remove, and less likely to spread.

The Check-Up Checklist

See a pro: Schedule yearly skin exams with a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon.

Know your skin: Keep an eye on moles, spots, and freckles—if anything changes, get it checked.

Protect and prevent: Use sunscreen, wear hats, avoid tanning beds and hair bleaching products.

Act Early, Feel Great

Skin cancer doesn’t have to be life-changing if you act early. Onco-plastic surgery offers the perfect mix of health and aesthetics, ensuring you can say goodbye to cancer without sacrificing your appearance.

So, love the skin you’re in—literally! Stay proactive, get regular check-ups, and if surgery is needed, see a specialised plastic surgeon. Rest assured that modern techniques can handle the problem with care and precision!

Disclaimer: Always consult with a certified plastic surgeon to see if onco-plastic surgery is right for you.

Dr.Argentina Vidrascu: www.argentinavidrascu.com

WhatsApp:+34634227545; +40744825853

