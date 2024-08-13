Pneumonia experts warn against excessive use of aircon in home and car

SUR Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 14:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Thanks to rising temperatures the use of air conditioning during the summer has become an indispensable tool to keep cool. However, pulmonologists from HM Hospital Malaga (formerly Carlos Haya) have warned of the risks that excessive and inappropriate use of these devices may entail, especially for the elderly.

Dr Borja Valencia, head of Pneumology at HM Hospital Malaga and HM Hospital Internacional Santa Elena in Torremolinos, said, "It can have significant adverse effects on our health if used incorrectly." According to this lung specialist, "The most common problems include respiratory infections, allergies and asthma problems, among others."

As such, Dr Valencia has recommended "maintaining a moderate temperature, between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, avoiding direct air flow over people, as well as increasing hydration to counteract environmental dryness".

Prolonged exposure can cause dryness in the respiratory tract, which facilitates the entry and proliferation of viruses and bacteria, the lung experts said in a statement. "It is common to see an increase in cases of pharyngitis, sinusitis and other respiratory infections during the summer months for this reason," he added.

Moreover, for people with asthma or allergies acute attacks can be triggered and symptoms aggravated because air conditioning can disperse dust, dust mites and other allergens present in the system's filters. For this reason he said, "It is important to keep them clean and carry out proper maintenance from time to time." He also stressed that during these months special attention should be paid to the elderly.

Borja Valencia explained: "They are especially vulnerable to sudden changes in temperature. The change from a warm environment to the cold aircon can cause circulatory and respiratory problems in the elderly. It is therefore recommended to adjust the temperature to moderate levels and avoid direct exposure to cold air flow."

In relation to the use of air conditioning in vehicles, the pulmonologist added, "The abrupt change in temperature when getting in or out of a car can be harmful, especially for the elderly and children. In addition, the accumulation of micro-organisms in the car's air-conditioning systems can be a source of infection."

"It is essential to roll down the windows and ventilate the vehicle before switching on the air in the car and to carry out regular maintenance," he concluded.