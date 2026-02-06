Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Staff from Oncología Radioterápica as heroes in a videogame. SUR
Health

Malaga hospital staff and patients star in 'video game' to humanise cancer treatment

The radiation oncology unit at the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital has created a retro-inspired motivational video to turn patients into 'heroes' of their own recovery

SUR

Malaga.

Friday, 6 February 2026, 16:01

The radiation oncology and radiophysics units at the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital (Clínico), have turned patients into the stars of a classic video game.

Their aim is to encourage patients throughout the stages of each of the therapies they receive.

The multidisciplinary team of professionals has developed the script and produced this initiative with the aim of humanising the patients' experience and offering a message of hope and closeness, turning patients into true 'heroes' in fiction and in real life.

The team - with the participation of two real patients - has implemented an original and emotional audiovisual resource as part of its healthcare humanisation strategy.

The video uses the aesthetics and challenges inspired by video games to explain and accompany the cancer treatment process in a fun and entertaining way.

This motivational video has already been shown to patients and is also broadcast on closed-circuit television within the unit.

