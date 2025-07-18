Gardening in southern Spain: Penstemon barbatus

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 12:01 Compartir

Native to the south western US, Penstemon barbatus is a clump forming perennial with erect spikes of brilliant scarlet tubular flowers and dark-green lanceolate leaves.

Commonly called beardlip penstemon or scarlet bugler, this plant thrives in hot, arid climates and is drought resistant once established. It is a member of the Plantaginaceae family which includes foxgloves and snapdragons.

The stunning flowers start appearing in spring and often will give a second flush in early autumn. It can be cut back hard in early spring to promote new growth. As the clump gets bigger, after around three years, the new plants that form around the edge of the base can be carefully removed and potted up. Alternatively new plants can be raised from softwood cuttings in spring or semi-ripe wood in early autumn. It can also be grown from seed but may take two to three weeks to germinate. The large clumps of Penstemon barbatus can be divided in autumn by digging the whole plant up and then dividing the root ball with a sharp spade.

Although drought resistant it will benefit from a little watering during the hottest months and a thick layer of organic mulch around the base in the winter will help it to withstand frost. It should not need feeding.

The stems, 60 to 120cm tall, can be cut while still in bud and used in fresh flower arrangements.