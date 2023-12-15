Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fun day in Sotogrande raises 7,000 euros for needy children
Charity

Fun day in Sotogrande raises 7,000 euros for needy children

The event at the Hairy Lemon raised funds for the St George charity based in Sabinillas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Sotogrande

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:26

A fun quiz day held at the Hairy Lemon Bar in Sotogrande last week raised more than 7,000 euros for the Sabinillas-based St George Charity.

The event was organised by British resident Jojo Ruby France.

The money will be used to provide a packed lunch for local underprivileged schoolchildren for one year.

