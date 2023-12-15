Fun day in Sotogrande raises 7,000 euros for needy children

Tony Bryant Sotogrande Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A fun quiz day held at the Hairy Lemon Bar in Sotogrande last week raised more than 7,000 euros for the Sabinillas-based St George Charity.

The event was organised by British resident Jojo Ruby France.

The money will be used to provide a packed lunch for local underprivileged schoolchildren for one year.