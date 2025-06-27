The restaurants in Malaga province recognised by Repsol's guide and awarded 'soletes'

Chiringuito Las Palmeras is one of the restaurants awarded in the city of Malaga.

It's time for the prestigious Guía Repsol to award its 'soletes' (little suns) to the best restaurants. For this edition, the jury has selected the best summer escapes from the heat and, ironically, from the sun. From popular beach bars to less famous establishments, the list includes more than 260 restaurants with a terrace - an essential part - "where you can eat well and enjoy yourself".

Malaga province appears seven times in this year's list, with: beach restaurants Antonio Moreno and Las Palmeras in Malaga city; Yucas in Benalmádena, popular for its menu and astonishing views of the sea; Las Piedras in Nerja, a 'chiringuito' (beach bar) with offers for the whole family; Inopia in Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria), offering a varied menu and good atmosphere; El Gato Verde in Benaoján, with its fun tapas in the middle of nature and live music; and Ankanita, also in Benaoján, with its home-cooked meals.

According to the Repsol guide, this new selection brings together "summer treasures" and "very diverse sites" that "look out to sea, promise cocktails in leafy gardens and breakfasts in the shade of a quiet square", not only on the coast, but also in the mountains and in inland retreats.

As director of the Repsol guide María Ritter says, these summer awards "have become a top of the summer, because they spare you the search process for places to go and reveal sites you didn't have on your radar". Not surprisingly, one of the raisons d'être of the 'soletes' is to go "beyond the obvious, discovering curious places".

Among the nearly 5,000 establishments already sporting the yellow sticker that certifies a 'solete', there are options to suit all tastes and occasions. In this twelfth edition, the initiative continues its philosophy of recognising places "you'd recommend to a friend - with an appealing offering and a warm, welcoming atmosphere".

This latest selection, which was announced on Thursday, includes a total of 45 establishments in Andalucía. For those who are planning a summer getaway in the region, the new proposals with an Andalusian stamp are detailed below.

THE NEW SOLETES IN ANDALUCÍA

Almeria

Ático By Grupo Olivencia

La Azotea

Tasca (Níjar)

Las Fuentes (Bacares)

El Gallinero de Pedro (Níjar)

Cadiz

Aleph Cocktail Club

Beach Club Potito

La Breña (Barbate)

El Tropezón (Tarifa)

Bongo (Chiclana)

La Merina (Grazalema)

Vida Mía Montijo (Sanlúcar de Barrameda)

Cantina del Titi (San Fernando)

La Kalima (Barbate)

Cordoba

Marengo Brasserie

Añil

El Barón

Granada

Peña La Platería

Casa Pasteles

El Bañuelo Tea Shop

Los Nogales (Churriana de la Vega)

Villa (Villa de Otura)

Jaén

El Pato Rojo

Casa Pepe

La Mesa Segureña (Segura de la Sierra)

Huelva

Monajuana

Mirador Don José (Cortegana)

La Casa El Palo (Cartaya)

Macha (Lepe)

Aires de Doñana (Almonte)

Malaga

Antonio Moreno

Las Palmeras

Ankanita (Benaoján)

El Gato Verde (Benaoján)

Yucas (Benalmádena)

Inopia (Rincón de la Victoria)

Las Piedras (Nerja)

Seville

Añil

Pepe Cruz

La Cacharrería

La Casa del Estanque

Casa Chico (Gerena)

Casa Alta (Tomares)

Sevruga (Coria del Río)

María Castaña (Écija)