The restaurants in Malaga province recognised by Repsol's guide and awarded 'soletes'
Seven establishments from the province are included in this summer selection that brings together more than 260 bars and restaurants from all over the country
Friday, 27 June 2025, 20:58
It's time for the prestigious Guía Repsol to award its 'soletes' (little suns) to the best restaurants. For this edition, the jury has selected the best summer escapes from the heat and, ironically, from the sun. From popular beach bars to less famous establishments, the list includes more than 260 restaurants with a terrace - an essential part - "where you can eat well and enjoy yourself".
Malaga province appears seven times in this year's list, with: beach restaurants Antonio Moreno and Las Palmeras in Malaga city; Yucas in Benalmádena, popular for its menu and astonishing views of the sea; Las Piedras in Nerja, a 'chiringuito' (beach bar) with offers for the whole family; Inopia in Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria), offering a varied menu and good atmosphere; El Gato Verde in Benaoján, with its fun tapas in the middle of nature and live music; and Ankanita, also in Benaoján, with its home-cooked meals.
According to the Repsol guide, this new selection brings together "summer treasures" and "very diverse sites" that "look out to sea, promise cocktails in leafy gardens and breakfasts in the shade of a quiet square", not only on the coast, but also in the mountains and in inland retreats.
As director of the Repsol guide María Ritter says, these summer awards "have become a top of the summer, because they spare you the search process for places to go and reveal sites you didn't have on your radar". Not surprisingly, one of the raisons d'être of the 'soletes' is to go "beyond the obvious, discovering curious places".
Among the nearly 5,000 establishments already sporting the yellow sticker that certifies a 'solete', there are options to suit all tastes and occasions. In this twelfth edition, the initiative continues its philosophy of recognising places "you'd recommend to a friend - with an appealing offering and a warm, welcoming atmosphere".
This latest selection, which was announced on Thursday, includes a total of 45 establishments in Andalucía. For those who are planning a summer getaway in the region, the new proposals with an Andalusian stamp are detailed below.
THE NEW SOLETES IN ANDALUCÍA
Almeria
Ático By Grupo Olivencia
La Azotea
Tasca (Níjar)
Las Fuentes (Bacares)
El Gallinero de Pedro (Níjar)
Cadiz
Aleph Cocktail Club
Beach Club Potito
La Breña (Barbate)
El Tropezón (Tarifa)
Bongo (Chiclana)
La Merina (Grazalema)
Vida Mía Montijo (Sanlúcar de Barrameda)
Cantina del Titi (San Fernando)
La Kalima (Barbate)
Cordoba
Marengo Brasserie
Añil
El Barón
Granada
Peña La Platería
Casa Pasteles
El Bañuelo Tea Shop
Los Nogales (Churriana de la Vega)
Villa (Villa de Otura)
Jaén
El Pato Rojo
Casa Pepe
La Mesa Segureña (Segura de la Sierra)
Huelva
Monajuana
Mirador Don José (Cortegana)
La Casa El Palo (Cartaya)
Macha (Lepe)
Aires de Doñana (Almonte)
Malaga
Antonio Moreno
Las Palmeras
Ankanita (Benaoján)
El Gato Verde (Benaoján)
Yucas (Benalmádena)
Inopia (Rincón de la Victoria)
Las Piedras (Nerja)
Seville
Añil
Pepe Cruz
La Cacharrería
La Casa del Estanque
Casa Chico (Gerena)
Casa Alta (Tomares)
Sevruga (Coria del Río)
María Castaña (Écija)
