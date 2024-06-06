The NEW Beach Club Higuerón celebrated its opening with a fabulous party

Since 1 June, the Club has been open to the public 365 days a year, with a full programme of musical, cultural and sporting events

Benalmádena Thursday, 6 June 2024

Last Friday, 31st May, the NEW Beach Club Higuerón organised its spectacular opening party to welcome in the summer. Attendees had the opportunity, throughout the evening, to participate in a series of unique experiences, specially designed for the occasion.

The event was attended by around 400 people, dressed in orange as the party's dress code dictated, and with the participation of numerous influencers from Malaga. Everyone enjoyed the unique ambiences offered by each level of the beach club: ‘The Japo: Discover’, an exclusive restaurant offering the finest Japanese cuisine on the top floor; ‘Relax at The Club’, the space for comfort and relaxation articulated around a spectacular infinity pool facing the sea; and ‘Feel The Beach’, which puts the client in direct contact with the sand and the Mediterranean Sea.

Ampliar Urban artist Darko created one of his murals live at the event. Higuerón

On arrival guests were able to enjoy live the creative talent of the prestigious urban artist Darko, who created a mural at the beach club to celebrate its inauguration. Each person also received a fan from the beach club, each gift was decorated with an exclusive artistic intervention by Darko.

Ampliar Attendees experienced first-hand the comfort that 'Relax at The Club' provides. Higuerón

The welcome cocktail was offered by Möet, partner of the event together with San Miguel, who offered the attendees various tastings and new flavors.

Taking advantage of the unique atmosphere of each level, the party offered different experiences. At ‘Relax at The Club’, customers were able to leave their artistic contributions, and Platinium guests their signatures, on two giant sculptures, representing a gorilla and an elephant.

Ampliar Guests enjoyed and participated in the evening, which was a welcome to the upcoming summer. Higuerón

At ‘Feel the Beach’ a 360 photocall was set up, personalised with props, which provided videos and photos to immortalise the evening. There was also a fire show and stilt walkers.

Ampliar A colourful show of stilt walkers took place next to the pool. Higuerón

'The Japo: Discover’ offered its exclusive Japanese cuisine to those customers who purchased a dinner ticket, after which they also joined the opening party.

Ampliar A fire show provided a unique atmosphere at 'Relax at The Club'. Higuerón

From 10 p.m. until 11.30 p.m. a band entertained guests with live music, and later a DJ closed the evening with a careful selection of music. The guests boogied the night away, enjoying the best music dancing in the most select atmosphere.

A raffle was also held among the participants: after tagging The NEW Beach Club Higuerón with posts on their social networks, they were eligible to win various exclusive experiences at the club.

A place to enjoy all year round

From June 1st, The NEW Beach Club Higuerón has opened its doors to the public 365 days a year, starting this new era with the goal of becoming a benchmark for fun and a place to meet old and new friends, with a full and varied programme of events: musical, sporting, artistic...

We recommend frequently checking their events agenda to stay up to date: The NEW Beach Club Higuerón plans a summer full of surprises, with a wide and varied program for the coming months, with sushi and music evenings from 'The Japo: Discover ' as a spectacular starting point.

https://www.thebeachclubhigueron.com/