Restaurante Escorpio: a privileged place to enjoy the excellence of Spanish cuisine

A 150kg Red Tuna ready to be prepared the traditional way in Escorpio Restaurant.

SUR in English Benalmádena Friday, 4 July 2025, 13:14

Located within the exclusive setting of Hotel La Fonda in Benalmádena Pueblo, Restaurante Escorpio invites guests to experience the essence of Spanish cuisine, elevated with creativity and respect for tradition. With spectacular views over the Mediterranean and a privileged position in the heart of the old town, Escorpio offers a unique dining experience that blends quality, atmosphere, and craftsmanship.

A Commitment to Quality Without Pretension

Escorpio is rooted in the idea that exceptional food should be both honest and accessible. The team focuses on premium ingredients, generous portions, and fair pricing — all served in a relaxed yet refined setting. From freshly grilled seafood to premium steaks and classic tapas, every dish reflects a dedication to simplicity, quality, and flavor.

The chef displays the sliced tuna.

The restaurant has become known for its balance of authenticity and modern touches, appealing to both international visitors and discerning locals. Whether enjoying dinner on the terrace or a casual meal in the stylish dining room, guests can expect thoughtful cuisine inspired by Spanish culinary heritage.

Premium Steaks and Fresh Seafood

Escorpio's menu features a wide selection of premium meats and fresh fish, prepared with respect for quality and origin. Highlights include tender entrecôte, Iberian pork, and the popular tuna steak — a nod to Andalusia’s rich seafood tradition. Seasonal salads, house-made tapas, and carefully selected garnishes complete the offering, allowing guests to share, sample, and enjoy at their own pace.

Zoom Diners enjoying the Tuna event at Escorpio Restaurant with magnificent views to the sea.

Exclusively Spanish Wine List

The wine list at Escorpio is entirely dedicated to Spanish labels, showcasing both iconic appellations and lesser-known regional gems. The selection reflects the diversity of Spain’s vineyards — from crisp whites to full-bodied reds — offering options for every palate and price point. Every bottle is chosen to complement the flavors of the menu, enhancing the dining experience.

‘El Ronqueo del Atún Rojo’ — An Iconic Culinary Event

One of Escorpio's signature experiences is the event “El Ronqueo del Atún Rojo”, a celebration of the traditional bluefin tuna cutting from Cádiz. This centuries-old ritual is admired for its precision and craftsmanship, marking each stage of the tuna breakdown — from the prized loin cuts to the hidden delicacies along the backbone.

Zoom Beginning the "Ronqueo", the Spanish traditional way of slicing the tuna.

The event is hosted in collaboration with Rocío Tapas & Sushi from Málaga, combining Andalusian and Japanese influences in an exclusive tasting menu. Guests enjoy dishes such as sashimi, nigiri, grilled tuna, wagyu beef, and seasonal desserts, paired with Spanish wines and optional sake selections. The evening captures Escorpio's spirit — blending tradition, quality, and a global twist.

A Place to Savor and Celebrate

Escorpio is more than just a restaurant — it’s a meeting point for food lovers, travelers, and locals seeking memorable dining experiences in Benalmádena Pueblo. With its combination of authentic Spanish cuisine, curated wines, stunning views, and special events, Escorpio embodies the best of Andalusian hospitality with a fresh, contemporary soul.