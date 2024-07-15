Occidental Puerto Banús, a foodie hub open to the general public

This Marbella hotel offers an all-round culinary experience, made up of three different concepts: Arrozante, La Casa del Arroz; Trattoria La Dolce Vita; and Cocoa, Brunch & Cocktails.

Occidental Puerto Banús has expanded its culinary offering this summer, introducing a variety of styles to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Located in the heart of the iconic Marbella marina, this Barceló Group hotel now features a gastronomic hub open to both guests and the general public.

This summer season brings exciting new developments, with the reopening of Arrozante Marbella, La Casa del Arroz, taking centre stage. The restaurant now boasts a new menu featuring delicious additions and a newly opened terrace, providing visitors and hotel guests the opportunity to savour its exquisite rice dishes in the open air.

Additionally, Arrozante has introduced two new services for rice enthusiasts: Arrozante en Casa, offering a takeaway option for all its rice dishes, and Arrozante en Barco, a takeaway and delivery service specifically for yachts in Puerto Banús.

Signature paellas

At Arrozante, signature paellas are the stars of the show. The menu is crafted with the expertise of Carlos Otaola, one of the top master rice chefs in the country, whose restaurant has garnered several national and international gastronomic awards.

Arrozante's menu features both classic dishes and innovative creations. Occidental Puerto Banús

The star ingredient at Arrozante Marbella is dynamite rice, grown in Albufera Natural Park and hand-milled in the Ribera Baja area of Valencia, the birthplace of paella and rice cultivation in Spain.

Arrozante Marbella offers a variety of tapas, fish, and seafood dishes. Occidental Puerto Banús

The menu features classic paellas such as seafood or lobster, along with innovative dishes like salmon and caviar, or T-Bone with roasted peppers. To mark the reopening, Arrozante Marbella has introduced new varieties of rice, such as carnaroli old or dynamite, offering customers a chance to explore diverse flavours and textures. Additionally, the menu includes tapas, fish and seafood options.

Guests can enjoy these dishes in the air-conditioned indoor dining room or on the terrace, now improved with the addition of a new pergola. Both hotel guests at the Occidental Puerto Banús and locals or visitors to the port can indulge with a vermouth aperitif, accompanied by gildas, a palo cortado, a wide variety of premium preserves, or a salad and a cold beer.

Trattoria Dolce Vita

Occidental Puerto Banús invites you to experience the most authentic Italian cuisine at Trattoria Dolce Vita. This gastronomic concept by Barceló Hotel Group is designed to transport diners to the heart of Tuscany. It offers classic Italian dishes infused with Mediterranean flavors, blending traditional "la mamma" cooking with a modern twist through innovative aperitifs and cocktails.

Trattoria Dolce Vita uses top-quality ingredients imported from Italy, like Parmigiano Reggiano, in their pasta dishes. Occidental Puerto Banús

To ensure a genuine Italian dining experience, Trattoria Dolce Vita uses only the finest ingredients, imported directly from Italy. The menu features products with protected designations of origin, such as burrata, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto.

For the best dining experience at La Trattoria Dolce Vita, start with a classic Italian cocktail like a Negroni or Aperol Spritz, paired with a cheese board or focaccia. Diners should also try the vitello tonnato, a delectable combination of white veal, tuna and anchovy.

The menu also features thin, crispy pizzas, such as the adventurous golosa, with a white base, boletus tartufata sauce, candied cherries and burrata. Don't miss the authentic spaghetti carbonara, made Roman-style with guanciale and pecorino, served in a frying pan. The risotto, prepared with carnaroli rice, butter, and Parmesan cheese, is also a must-try.

Be sure to save room for dessert and indulge in their homemade tiramisu or the semifreddo al torroncino with hazelnuts and walnuts.

Cocoa, Brunch& Cocktails

For a more summery and lighter dining experience, Cocoa, Brunch & Cocktails is the perfect choice. This poolside bar offers a wide variety of cocktails in an ideal setting. You can also enjoy brunch or lunch featuring a carefully selected menu of international cuisine.

