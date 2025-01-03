Nine innovative cheeses from producers in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:26

Semi-cured, cured or vintage; made from sheep's or goat's milk; with unique finishes and marinades, there are many varieties available. In recent years, the cheeses produced in Malaga have gone beyond traditional methods to offer some very exclusive options. Many of which have even won national and international awards. Here are just nine of the many options to choose from, thanks to the dedication of local cheesemakers.

Cured goat's cheese: El Pinsapo

Since 2010, it has earned more than a dozen international awards. The most recent is a gold medal at the 2024 World Cheese Awards held in Portugal. This cheese is aged between 180 and 200 days and made from Malaga goat's milk. It is creamy, smooth, and has a long-lasting finish on the palate. Perfect for pairing with a fine aged red wine from the Sierras de Málaga Designation of Origin.

Semi-cured goat's cheese: Payoya Crestellina (ecological)

One of the star products of this family-run cheesemaker in Casares, the Ocaña family have perfected a masterful recipe using excellent raw materials: Payoya goat's milk and a two-month aging process. The result is a creamy cheese ("pure butter," they claim) that has been enjoyed by many customers in recent years, whether from the shop, purchased online, or at numerous restaurants in Malaga province, including some with Michelin stars.

Cured raw goat's milk cheese Payoya La Arriateña

Those seeking depth of flavour and a spicy kick should not miss this cured option. It is made with Payoya goat's milk from La Arriateña, a cheesemaker associated with the Malaga-based company Embutidos Melgar.

Cream cheese: Pastor del Valle

This is a cured Malaga goat cheese cream with olive oil, made in Alhaurín El Grande. It can be enjoyed on its own on a slice of bread or paired with jam (such as red pepper, tomato, or mango, for example).

Truffled briquette: Cabraline

Soft cheeses are becoming increasingly common in the province. The Argudo family bring their signature style to the Antequera-based brand Cabraline. Their latest contribution is adding truffle—a perfect choice for those seeking a cheese with a bold aroma.

Cured raw milk cheese: Montes de Málaga

This cheese from the AGAMMASUR cooperative has earned numerous national and international awards, including a silver medal at the 2024 World Cheese Awards. This is a cured cheese made from Malaga goat's milk, aged for a minimum of 90 days. Unpasteurised, its flavour is particularly intense.

Flor del Torcal

It's hard to improve upon a good cured Malaga goat cheese, but in the past year, someone has managed to do so with an original and colorful proposal. Aged with lard and a coating of rose, orange, marigold, cornflower, marigold and jasmine petals it looks amazing.

Cured cheese macerated in brandy: San María del Cerro

Wine is a great ally for pairing with cheese, but some take it a step further by macerating the cheese in brandy. This is one of the many creative offerings from the Santa María del Cerro dairy, located near Villanueva de la Concepción. In this case, it is a cured cheese aged for at least three months and then macerated in brandy, giving the final product a very special and exclusive aroma.

Gran Reserva mixed goat and sheep cheese: La Hortelana

The Hormigo family have crafted their Gran Reserva mixed cheese into one of their best offerings in the past year. Aged for twelve months, it was another award-winning cheese at the World Cheese Awards held last November.