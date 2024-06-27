Mochi Café: a Japanese-inspired signature coffee shop

To name the café and to give it a special look and aesthetic, they used their shiba inu dog named Mochi as their inspiration, like the Japanese rice cakes.

SUR Málaga Thursday, 27 June 2024, 13:19 | Updated 14:54h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mochi Café is the result of the entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit of Rodrigo and Luciana, a couple of Argentinian entrepreneurs, who bring to the business a wealth of experience in the unique sector of signature coffee shops.

The inspiration for this coffee shop comes from a trip to Japan, where both were captivated by Japanese customs and gastronomy. With an innovative spirit that characterises both of them, the couple decided to open this unique space to fill a gap that they believe was missing in Malaga: speciality coffee paired with premium cakes and pastries.

To name the café and to give it a special look and aesthetic, they used their shiba inu dog named Mochi as their inspiration, like the Japanese rice cakes.

"Mochi was born as a signature coffee shop, with a difference, because we offer artisan pastries, made by us, and we take special care in sourcing the products that we do not make ourselves", Rodrigo explains, providing as an example precisely his mochis, provided by Yuzu Pastry, underlining the company’s commitment to local producers.

Mochi Café was also a trailblazer in introducing the concept of brunch on weekends in the Teatinos area of Malaga city. The clients of Mochi Café can discover a wide variety of products to enjoy ideal brunches and snacks. Milkshakes, mango and matcha mochi, chicken sandwiches and homemade cakes are some of the favourites of its loyal customers.

Exceptional coffee

However, one of the most important pillars of this establishment is the exceptional quality of its coffee, which is achieved by using a first-class product, made by a team of excellent, passionate professionals, such as the Specialty Mountain brand. "They select and roast the best coffee beans from different parts of the world, and we do our bit by taking care of every detail in the preparation, always trying to highlight the virtues of a top-end product like this", Rodrigo emphasises.

Ampliar One of the most important pillars of this establishment is the exceptional quality of its coffee, which is achieved by using a first-class product. Mochi Café

In preparation for the summer and the rising temperatures, the café has added homemade ice creams and desserts with and without ice cream to their offer to help keep its clientele cool, "to help us get through the summer in the best possible way". They will also be announcing some surprises for autumn.

Mochi Café already has two locations in Malaga city: one in the Huelín area and the other in Teatinos. "The idea is to open a third one soon: we are looking for premises, however we haven't decided 100% on the area but we have decided on the type of premises we want, a similar one to our café in Teatinos, which will be the base for other openings", Rodrigo says.

For more information:

Address: Plaza Pintor Sandro Botticelli, nº6. Fuente de Colores. Teatinos. (Málaga).

Telephone: 697 468 091

Instagram: @mochicafemalaga