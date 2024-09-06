Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

This year's Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano was launched with a live cooking session with local 'boquerones' (anchovies) by José Carlos García, chef at the Michelín-starred restaurant of the same name.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado presided over the event organised by the tourism department, which was also attended by members of the town council, chefs, business owners, and a wide representation of the culinary sector from the province of Malaga.

The chef took a different approach in preparing this locally sourced product, drawing on childhood memories and lessons learned at home and with his family in the kitchen.

"Opening the Fiesta del Boquerón in my hometown is one of the greatest gifts my fellow locals could give me," García said.

Councillor for tourism at Rincón de la Victoria town hall Antonio José Martín highlighted the growth of the Fiesta del Boquerón in recent years. "Sixty-three restaurants from the town are participating in free tastings, and another 41 establishments will be featured in the seventh recipe book published by the town tall, which will be presented at Fitur with a print run of 500 copies."

The inaugural day also featured wine pairings with Mari Ángeles Henares, a Málaga wine educator and lecturer at the Benahavís catering school. Meanwhile local olive oils were presented by Javier Vázquez, an expert in olive cultivation.

The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano in Rincón de la Victoria is organised by the tourism and commerce departments of the town hall, with support from the provincial Diputación and the brand Sabor a Málaga, as well as various organisations and companies.

The festival finishes on Sunday and a full programme of the events can be found at www.rincondelavictoria.com.