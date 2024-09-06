Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rincón chef José Carlos García opened the festival. SUR
Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol
Food and drink

Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol

Rincón de la Victoria is currently celebrating its annual Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano in honour of the local anchovies but you'll have to be quick - it finishes on Sunday

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:42

Opciones para compartir

This year's Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano was launched with a live cooking session with local 'boquerones' (anchovies) by José Carlos García, chef at the Michelín-starred restaurant of the same name.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado presided over the event organised by the tourism department, which was also attended by members of the town council, chefs, business owners, and a wide representation of the culinary sector from the province of Malaga.

The chef took a different approach in preparing this locally sourced product, drawing on childhood memories and lessons learned at home and with his family in the kitchen.

"Opening the Fiesta del Boquerón in my hometown is one of the greatest gifts my fellow locals could give me," García said.

Councillor for tourism at Rincón de la Victoria town hall Antonio José Martín highlighted the growth of the Fiesta del Boquerón in recent years. "Sixty-three restaurants from the town are participating in free tastings, and another 41 establishments will be featured in the seventh recipe book published by the town tall, which will be presented at Fitur with a print run of 500 copies."

The inaugural day also featured wine pairings with Mari Ángeles Henares, a Málaga wine educator and lecturer at the Benahavís catering school. Meanwhile local olive oils were presented by Javier Vázquez, an expert in olive cultivation.

The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano in Rincón de la Victoria is organised by the tourism and commerce departments of the town hall, with support from the provincial Diputación and the brand Sabor a Málaga, as well as various organisations and companies.

The festival finishes on Sunday and a full programme of the events can be found at www.rincondelavictoria.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan approved for more than 3,500 new homes on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year
  3. 3 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  4. 4 Malaga village gets ready to celebrate traditional grape harvest
  5. 5 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  6. 6 'Atmosphere at La Rosaleda is like Champions league': Malaga CF's new signing thrilled to travel south
  7. 7 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  8. 8 New archaeological site unearthed during construction of new Mijas leisure park
  9. 9 Outgoing British Ambassador to Spain reflects on 'eventful five years'
  10. 10 Alhaurín de la Torre enforces integrated waste plan with 66 new containers

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad