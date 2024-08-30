Grilled meats and much more at Sarmiento in Casares

Enrique Bellver Casares Friday, 30 August 2024, 14:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Sarmiento has managed to position itself among the best steakhouses in this part of our province, especially for the treatment of meat, fish and vegetables cooked over hot coals where different charcoals are perfectly matched with the product to be cooked, hence the majority of Sarmiento's dishes have such characteristic flavours.

This restaurant encompasses much more than just a few embers, it is a gastronomic space where the cuisine of Malaga is prepared as it has always been, although updating the menu and creativity coexist throughout the culinary offerings here. Sarmiento's menu also reflects the quality of local products and many come from producers near to the restaurant. The Hernandez brothers, Miguel in the dining room and Juan Diego in the kitchen, had it worked out from the moment they took over the reins of this business. It was founded by their parents more than 30 years ago and after a long period of renting it out, it was once again run by the family, specialising in dishes prepared on hot embers.

In spite of the range of courses in using grills and charcoals that Juan Diego has taken in the Basque Country, this house is not just about grilling meats, on the contrary. If we had to define it, we would have to say that it is a restaurant of traditional Andalusian cuisine. The technique used in the preparation of many of its dishes, giving priority to local produce, is most important since a grill can be used to cook almost everything, from vegetables to meats, through fish, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms... The ancient technique of heating the coals to just the right temperature creates juicier meat and enhances the flavour of the food.

Sarmiento Address: Crta. Casares. Km, 125.

Telephone: 952 895 035.

Closed: Monday and Tuesdays

Web: restaurantesarmiento.com

Prices: Puerros a la brasa: 14€. Tortilla vaga: 19€. Entrecot frisona: 43€.

Rating: Kitchen: 8.5. Restaurant: 7. Wine list: 7.5. Calificación: 8.5/10

In my last visit to Sarmiento, the technique and creativity was outstanding, the kid croquettes, where the flavour permeates the palate or a new take on an omelette made with offal but where the traditional flavour and juiciness are very present. Another novelty is in the wine cellar section. Miguel has designed an area for the exhibition and care of the wines where authentic oenological jewels can be found.

Croquetas de chivo malagueño

Today croquettes are in fashion. In Sarmiento, the ones made with young Malaga goat meat stand out for their juiciness and powerful flavour.

Tortilla vaga de sesos

It was about time to be able to find offal (brain) on a menu. This is a delightful omelette where the brain has been battered and fried in advance. The balance between the almost curdled egg and the offal is unctuous, aromatic and with a very delicate flavour.

Puerros a la brasa con queso de cabra

Marabu charcoal, a complete success in terms of the flavour that these coals transmit when braising leeks, already quite tasty and forceful. The semi-cured goat cheese adds texture and aroma.

Entrecot de lomo alto

Being in a restaurant specialising in Andalusian charcoal, the oak chippings could not be omitted for the preparation of steak. Juan is a perfect connoisseur and the Friesian beef entrecote with 30 days of maturation is perfect.