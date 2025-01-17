Costa del Sol restaurant bids to win national steak tartare competition

Martina Martínez Marbella Friday, 17 January 2025, 16:28 Compartir

It's one of those dishes where the restaurant has traditionally played a special role. Even more so nowadays with the rise of videos and social media. Who doesn't like having steak tartare prepared right in front of them? To "highlight a tradition that continues to captivate diners and emphasise the importance of dining room service as an integral part of the gastronomic experience," the national steak tartare championships in Sala returns to Madrid Fusión.

Part of the XXIII Cumbre Internacional de Gastronomía (international gastronomy summit), taking place from 27 to 29 January in Madrid, this competition brings great news for Malaga: among the six finalists is a restaurant with a Malaga signature. Specifically, Dani García's own brand, Leña, from Marbella, has made it to the final, and will be represented by chef María Claudia Salazar on 28 January.

Minced sirloin, pickles and melted rib-eye fat are the ingredients Leña (with locations in Marbella, Madrid, and Barcelona) works with, along with the skill in preparing it.

The competition aims to "highlight and reward Spanish restaurant professionals who master the preparation of steak tartare in the dining room, a practice that requires precision and mastery."

In this sense, each contestant will have to demonstrate their expertise in live preparation, "adding their personal touch." To do so, Salazar will face off against a majority of contestants from Madrid: Lorenzo Franco Chaparro, from the restaurant Zalacaín; Nacho Gadea, from Askuabarra; Juanjo López, from La Tasquita de Enfrente and Manu Villalba, from Fismuler. Joining them is Ramón Blanch, from the Barcelona restaurant Pur.