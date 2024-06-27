Bunners: 100% handcraft burgers made in Marbella

SUR Marbella Thursday, 27 June 2024, 17:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Bunners was founded two years ago to fill a gap in the wide range of restaurants in Marbella: to offer the local population genuine, handmade burgers. They now have a loyal clientele and an average of 4.9 stars on Google: the best proof that Vincent Drago, owner of Bunners, has managed to make his mark among the demanding restaurant-goers in this Costa-del-Sol town.

Curiously, the restaurant has its origins in academia. Vincent Drago is a graduate of the prestigious Les Roches School of Tourism. "I developed the idea for the restaurant as my final project, after noticing that the range of burgers in Marbella was very limited and the prices were very high for the poor quality on offer," he recalls.

After completing his studies, he decided to turn his project into reality, with a clear commitment to 100% handmade hamburgers, using local products: "On the same street where Bunners is, on the left is the butcher's shop, where I buy the beef with which we make the hamburgers, and on the right is the bakery where we buy the homemade brioches". The same goes for the potatoes, bought from local producers and cut daily by hand as well as the three sauces, homemade and elaborated with local ingredients.

In addition, the meat used to prepare their hamburgers is 100% beef and halal, "because in Marbella there is a great demand for this kind of product".

Menu & specialities

Bunners' menu consists of eight different types of burgers, as well as other dishes such as fried chicken, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. Within its wide and diverse range, Bunners' customers have picked their clear favourite: the Green Chile burger, made with smoked jalapeños and ideal for lovers of everything hot; and the Goat-Cheeseburger, with goat cheese and caramelised onions.

Ampliar The Goat-Cheeseburger, with goat cheese and caramelised onions. Bunners

After winning over the Marbella public, Bunners is now finalising its arrival in Malaga, where it will soon open its own kitchen within the gastronomic coworking Booh! Food.

For more information:

Address: C. Pío Baroja Albatros VI, Local 8, 29660 Marbella, (Málaga)

Telephone: 682 43 78 63

Instagram: @bunners.marbella