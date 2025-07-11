Costa del Sol gets ready to celebrate one of its oldest traditions: La Virgen del Carmen

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 11 July 2025, 10:34 Compartir

Coastal towns in the province of Malaga, and some of those inland, will honour La Virgen del Carmen on Wednesday 16 July, the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Many destinations on the Costa del Sol will mark the occasion with parades and processions on the day or the days afterwards that culminate in the Virgin being escorted out to sea assisted by dozens of jábegas, typical Malaga fishing boats. The exact

The veneration the Spanish hold for this Virgin is demonstrated during the enthusiastic frenzy that takes place as the devout clamber over each other in order to help carry the image into the sea: similar to the scenes that unfold during the pilgrimage of El Rocío in Huelva, this often results in the Virgin almost toppling over, but the excited crowd always manages to prevent this.

Once in the sea, the Virgin blesses the waters and honours those who have died at sea in the past year. This is one of the oldest traditions in Malaga and Spain, captivating locals and tourists alike with its historical significance. The festivities combine its seafaring roots and the province's devotion to the patron of the sea.

Places from Nerja in the east to Sabinillas in Manilva in the west will host festivities organised by the religious brotherhoods that maintain the images. Some towns, such as Rincón de la Victoria, the El Palo district of Malaga, Torremolinos and Los Boliches hold a fair to coincide with the celebration.

Community identity

This popular tradition shows the community identity of the different neighbourhoods. In Caleta de Vélez, the town's fishermen traditionally cook a giant paella which they share with locals and visitors as their way of giving thanks to the village that supports the industry. The image of the Virgin is then taken out to sea on a fishing boat before being brought back to the parish church.

In neighbouring Torre del Mar, La Virgen del Carmen was officially recognised as patron saint of the town by the Vatican in 2023. Here, the image is carried around the streets of the town and then taken out to sea before being returned to the chapel in a main procession on 26 July, although another Virgin in the town also parades on 16th.

In Malaga city, processions and activities take place in several districts. This includes a curious act performed by the Malaga divers' association, this year on 18 July. The divers escort the image of the Virgin to a specific point on the central La Malagueta beach, where it is submerged in a small niche at the bottom of the sea.

Other events in the city are held on the beaches of Huelin, which takes place on 20 July, and Pedregalejo; while the El Perchel district in the city centre will enjoy several days of festivities in honour of the Virgin, one of the best known and most prayed to in the entire city.

Other processions take place in Benalmádena, Mijas Costa and Estepona, among others, mostly on 16 July itself.

For dates, details and schedules, see the relevant town hall social media or websites.