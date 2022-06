Concert raises 14,000 euros for Ukrainian children The money will go towards homeless and disabled youngsters who come from the Kyiv region

A concert at the Sala María Cristina in Malaga earlier this month raised more than 14,000 euros for homeless and disabled children from the Kyiv region of Ukraine. World-renowned Ukrainian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak was accompanied by Italian virtuoso pianist Lorenzo Meo during a performance that consisted of w orks by John Corigliano and Maurice Ravel. The event, which was attended by more than 300 people, was part of a fundraising campaign organised by the TulSun Foundation.