Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bruno during his performance in the finals. Canal Sur
Music

Bruno Hock: teenage violinist from Malaga wins TV talent show

The 16-year-old won the children's edition of Tierra de Talento on Andalucía's Canal Sur, dazzling artists such as José Mercé, Niña Pastori and Jesús Reina

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 21:22

He started at music school at the age of seven and chose the violin because it is an instrument "with an incomparable sweetness", as he explained. Now Bruno Hock has taken his passion for music - his "way of life" - to TV screens by winning the children's category of the ninth edition of Tierra de Talento (a talent show televised on Andalucía's Canal Sur).

A member of the Orquesta Joven de Andalucía since 2023, Hock has brought his virtuosity to the programme week after week to convince the jury and dazzle some of the participating artists.

Among them, flamenco singer José Mercé could not have been more categorical: "If you don't win this edition, I'm not coming back to the programme," he said. Tenor José Manuel Zapata defined the Malaga-born performer's music as "making the simple sublime". Singer Niña Pastori asked to perform with him and violinist Jesús Reina also endorsed his talent.

After several weeks of thrilling the judges and the audience, Bruno Hock, former student of the García Lorca school and IES Christine Picasso and current studying his fine arts baccalaureate, finished the final of the programme by playing the theme Nocturno by Pablo de Sarasate on his violin.

"I was not expecting this prize, I am very happy, my time in this programme has felt very short, I am sad that it is coming to an end but on the other hand I am happy that talent and effort are rewarded," said the violinist after winning the competition.

Almeria-born singer Mar Tiago was the winner in the general category of the programme.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga will no longer be a 2030 World Cup host city after football stadium project collapses
  2. 2 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  3. 3 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  4. 4 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  5. 5 Spanish summer for the French president
  6. 6 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  8. 8 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Bruno Hock: teenage violinist from Malaga wins TV talent show

Bruno Hock: teenage violinist from Malaga wins TV talent show