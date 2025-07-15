Bruno Hock: teenage violinist from Malaga wins TV talent show

Enrique Miranda Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 21:22 Compartir

He started at music school at the age of seven and chose the violin because it is an instrument "with an incomparable sweetness", as he explained. Now Bruno Hock has taken his passion for music - his "way of life" - to TV screens by winning the children's category of the ninth edition of Tierra de Talento (a talent show televised on Andalucía's Canal Sur).

A member of the Orquesta Joven de Andalucía since 2023, Hock has brought his virtuosity to the programme week after week to convince the jury and dazzle some of the participating artists.

Among them, flamenco singer José Mercé could not have been more categorical: "If you don't win this edition, I'm not coming back to the programme," he said. Tenor José Manuel Zapata defined the Malaga-born performer's music as "making the simple sublime". Singer Niña Pastori asked to perform with him and violinist Jesús Reina also endorsed his talent.

After several weeks of thrilling the judges and the audience, Bruno Hock, former student of the García Lorca school and IES Christine Picasso and current studying his fine arts baccalaureate, finished the final of the programme by playing the theme Nocturno by Pablo de Sarasate on his violin.

"I was not expecting this prize, I am very happy, my time in this programme has felt very short, I am sad that it is coming to an end but on the other hand I am happy that talent and effort are rewarded," said the violinist after winning the competition.

Almeria-born singer Mar Tiago was the winner in the general category of the programme.