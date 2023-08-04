Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hays Level tunnel. SUR
WWII tunnels at Hays Level have now reopened to the public after refurbishment

SUR in English

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:03

The Hays Level tunnel forms part of a network of tunnels hewn out of the rock in WWII. It is one of the major attractions for visitors to Gibraltar and demonstrates the monumental efforts which took place during the war. The site was closed earlier in the year due to the need for stabilisation works and the removal of redundant electrical cables.

