Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar

Monday, 9 December 2024, 14:31
A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this Monday morning (9 December) after a man was stabbed in Gibraltar.
Royal Gibraltar Police response team officers were called to an address in the Upper Town at around 2am following reports of a disturbance.
On arrival, police officers were met by a male victim, who had stab wounds to multiple parts of his body.
At around 2.30am, response team officers arrested a woman, 40, on suspicion of attempted murder.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
The suspect remains in police custody whilst RGP detectives continue their investigation.
