Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
Crime

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar

A 40-year-old female was detained after police officers were called to an address in the Upper Town at around 2am this Monday morning, following reports of a disturbance

SUR

Gibraltar

Monday, 9 December 2024, 14:31

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this Monday morning (9 December) after a man was stabbed in Gibraltar.

Royal Gibraltar Police response team officers were called to an address in the Upper Town at around 2am following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, police officers were met by a male victim, who had stab wounds to multiple parts of his body.

At around 2.30am, response team officers arrested a woman, 40, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The suspect remains in police custody whilst RGP detectives continue their investigation.

