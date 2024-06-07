Unite members at GibElec stage go-slow

Industrial action
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:53
Compartir
Despite assurances that the union Unite's concerns regarding working conditions at GibElec are being looked into by the Gibraltar government, a go-slow was called on Thursday.
Unite members said they have seen limited progress on the issues raised and that while the action resulted in jobs stacking up, they agreed to continue to attend emergencies.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.