Unite members at GibElec stage go-slow
Unite members at GibElec stage go-slow

Union members said they have seen limited progress on the working condition issues raised

Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:53

Despite assurances that the union Unite's concerns regarding working conditions at GibElec are being looked into by the Gibraltar government, a go-slow was called on Thursday.

Unite members said they have seen limited progress on the issues raised and that while the action resulted in jobs stacking up, they agreed to continue to attend emergencies.

