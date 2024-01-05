Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Officers with the rescued macaque. SUR
Trapped Barbary monkey sparks Gibraltar resuce operation
Rescue

Trapped Barbary monkey sparks Gibraltar resuce operation

The macaque got stuck on cliffs near the Rock's Gorham's Cave

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 5 January 2024, 17:32

It was good news for a stray macaque monkey on Wednesday lunchtime after it got trapped on cliffs near the Rock's Gorham's Cave. A Royal Gibraltar Police boat in the area was able to get close enough to help get it down.

In a joint operation officers from the RGP Marine Section and the Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) worked together to rescue the young macaque which appeared to be stranded on the cliffs.

The EPRU officers were struggling to gain access to the cliff but an RGP rigid-hull inflatable boat was on a training exercise nearby and was able to take them close enough to allow them to rescue the macaque.

