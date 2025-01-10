Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fabian Picardo will be one of the speakers at GibTalks. SUR
Tickets go on sale for GibTalks event featuring wide range of local speakers
What to do

Tickets go on sale for GibTalks event featuring wide range of local speakers

Each speaker will deliver a fifteen-minute talk on a variety of topics, focusing on the anecdotal, personal and light-hearted

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 January 2025, 13:49

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with playwright, actor, director, and teacher Julian Felice, will host the GibTalks event on Saturday, 1 February, at the John Mackintosh Hall. This event is inspired by the TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) talk series.

GibTalks will feature a diverse range of local speakers representing a broad cross-section of the Gibraltar community, each delivering a fifteen-minute talk on a variety of topics, focusing on the anecdotal, personal and light-hearted.

The programme is split into morning and afternoon sessions and costs 10 pounds for the morning or the afternoon session and 15 pounds for the whole day. Click here:www.buytickets.gi

Further information is on GibTalks Facebook page and X social media (@gib_talks). Email: info@culture.gi or call 00 350 20067236.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  3. 3 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  4. 4 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  5. 5 Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
  6. 6 Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  8. 8 Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
  9. 9 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  10. 10 First art exhibition of 2025 opens at Costa del Sol museum

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a SUR in English. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tickets go on sale for GibTalks event featuring wide range of local speakers