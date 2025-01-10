Tickets go on sale for GibTalks event featuring wide range of local speakers

Fabian Picardo will be one of the speakers at GibTalks.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with playwright, actor, director, and teacher Julian Felice, will host the GibTalks event on Saturday, 1 February, at the John Mackintosh Hall. This event is inspired by the TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) talk series.

GibTalks will feature a diverse range of local speakers representing a broad cross-section of the Gibraltar community, each delivering a fifteen-minute talk on a variety of topics, focusing on the anecdotal, personal and light-hearted.

The programme is split into morning and afternoon sessions and costs 10 pounds for the morning or the afternoon session and 15 pounds for the whole day. Click here:www.buytickets.gi

Further information is on GibTalks Facebook page and X social media (@gib_talks). Email: info@culture.gi or call 00 350 20067236.