Stained glass windows installed at Gibraltar's Central Hall

The Central Hall now boasts a trio of beautiful stained windows, which has been designed by competition winner Sean Ballester with his entry called 'The Dance'.

Gibraltar Cultural Services asked a professional stained glass window company to bring his design to life, and the eye-catching colourful windows have been installed in pride of place at the east end of the Hall.

This is the first time in decades that the hall has had stained glass windows, as it did years ago when it was used as a church.

The project had the support of the Ministry of Heritage, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and also the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society.

Gibraltar's Minister for Heritage and Culture, Professor John Cortes, said the installation of the windows and the restoration of the original frames by GJBS brings this phase of the restoration of Central Hall to a close, and it also brings culture and heritage together. He explained that it was a feature of the South District that had long been lost and this contemporary design reflects the cultural use of this important social venue.