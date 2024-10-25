Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Juan Franco handing out leaflets. E.P.
Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of &#039;no deal&#039;
Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'

La Línea mayor Juan Franco handed out leaflets to encourage people to take part in a protest calling for an end to Brexit agreement uncertainty

Europa Press

La Línea de la Concepción

Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:44

Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco, accompanied by some council members, was at the Gibraltar border early on Tuesday morning handing out leaflets to encourage people to participate in a demonstration today, Friday 25 October. Their aim is to demand special measures for the town and for the Brexit agreement to be finalised as soon as possible given the "existing uncertainty" surrounding it.

According to a statement from the town hall, the leaflets describe the protest as a "historic march to demand an immediate response to the serious problems affecting the town", emphasising the current critical situation "due to the lack of a post-Brexit agreement, which threatens the economic stability of thousands of families and businesses."

It is also emphasised that "we do not want to repeat 1969 when the closure of the border plunged the town into misery," stressing that the economic and demographic impact of the lack of an agreement "would be devastating".

The council also noted that thousands of people cross the border daily to work in Gibraltar, reiterating the importance of participating in this demonstration "because it is not only the future of a few that is at stake, but the well-being and dignity of the entire town."

It went on, "For all the above reasons, a Brexit agreement is demanded as soon as possible, along with the definition of a clear contingency plan in the event of a no agreement, specific investments in infrastructure and employment, urgent measures to protect workers, businesses, and pensioners, and immediate solutions to prevent the town from "being consigned to oblivion as happened in the past."

The initiative carried out on Tuesday was one of several planned throughout the week, which included visits to shops in the town centre, houses in the local area and the market, among others, finally culminating in the demonstration march which leaves the Plaza Fariñas today at 8pm and will head through the streets of the town centre until reaching the Gibraltar border where a statement will be read.

