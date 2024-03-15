Significant 19th-century painting of Gibraltar goes under the hammer

The oil painting by Frederick Richard Lee is up for auction next Wednesday in Cambridge.

A significant 19th century painting of Gibraltar is set to sell for between £20,000-£30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Cheffins Fine Sale on Wednesday, 20 March at their salesrooms in Cambridge, UK.

The rare foreign work is by the artist Frederick Richard Lee and is titled Gibraltar from the Sandbanks on the Western Shore of the Bay, Apes Hill and the African Coast in the distance. It is an oil on canvas, measuring 69.5cm x 124.5cm and is dated 1860.

The artist rarely painted while abroad on his travels and is best known for his prolific output of idyllic landscapes around Britain and his collaborations with animal and figurative artists such as Sir Edwin Landseer and William Powell Frith.