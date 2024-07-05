Shared information between Spain and Gibraltar stops illegal fishing

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 5 July 2024, 14:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The delegate of the Spanish government in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, has praised the "absolute collaboration" between Gibraltar and the maritime service of the Spanish Guardia Civil during a pursuit on 27 June by a Spanish patrol of a private boat that was illegally fishing for bluefin tuna.

The vessel had tried to take refuge closer to Gibraltar which is when the Gibraltar customs service moved in and arrested the occupants.