The new stamps in the collection. SUR
Set of six new Gibraltar stamps commemorates the coronation of King Charles III

Designed by local graphic artist Stephen Perera, the six stamps capture the event through a series of photographs.

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 29 September 2023, 13:30

HM Government of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, has announced the release of a new set of stamps commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.

Members of the public can purchase the stamp collection from the Philatelic Shop located at 104 Main Street, or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com

