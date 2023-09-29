Set of six new Gibraltar stamps commemorates the coronation of King Charles III

Sections
HM Government of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau, has announced the release of a new set of stamps commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.
Designed by local graphic artist Stephen Perera, the six stamps capture the event through a series of photographs.
Members of the public can purchase the stamp collection from the Philatelic Shop located at 104 Main Street, or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com
