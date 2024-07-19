Spain's PM confident of reaching agreement with UK on Gibraltar after Keir Starmer meeting

SUR Malaga Friday, 19 July 2024, 13:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Head of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez met yesterday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and expressed his confidence that, with two forward-thinking parties now ruling in Spain and the UK, the two countries will be able to strengthen further the bilateral relationship and close the agreement on Gibraltar post-Brexit.

Sánchez held his first bilateral meeting with Starmer since the latter was elected on 4 July and, as this took place yesterday morning before the start of the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Woodstock, the agreement being negotiated between the EU and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar was firmly on the agenda.

Government sources in Moncloa have indicated that Prime Minister Sánchez is confident that it will be possible to conclude this agreement in the coming months now that the UK has a Labour government, bearing in mind that the European Commission - negotiating on behalf of the EU-27 nations - and London were already close to reaching said agreement under the previous Conservative administration. In this respect, he said that Spain is approaching these negotiations with a constructive attitude.

Last week the Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares had already addressed this issue on Gibraltar with his British counterpart, David Lammy, and both had agreed to "move swiftly" towards reaching an agreement, which will regulate the Rock's relationship with the EU following Brexit.

The new British government has shown its commitment to reaching an agreement that "benefits Gibraltar", but has made it clear that this pact must "safeguard British sovereignty" and have Gibraltar's backing, as well as "fully protecting the operations and independence of British military installations" on the Rock.

"It has been a pleasure to reaffirm the close friendly relations that unite our countries, Keir Starmer," Sánchez wrote on his X social media account stressing that "the United Kingdom is a preferential partner, friend and ally for Spain."

Sánchez also said that he was convinced that "the momentum of two progressive governments will bring greater prosperity for our citizens" and argued that "the deep ties we share are an example of what the new relationship between the UK and the EU can be."

Sánchez has stressed the need to create a framework for bilateral and structured dialogue, which would involve more regular meetings or summits that are yet to be determined.