Rotary Club of Gibraltar raises huge amount to support Special Olympics athletes

Friday, 20 December 2024

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has raised 14,650 pounds sterling to support Special Olympics Gibraltar in sending athletes to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, in March next year. The funds were handed over during a cheque presentation ceremony held last week at the Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, representatives from Special Olympics Gibraltar and several athletes who are set to participate in the Winter Games.

The fundraising included an auction dinner that featured a raffle and other fundraising activities. A standout moment of the evening was the sale of a print donated by acclaimed artist Christian Hook, which fetched 4,000 pounds. Gibraltar Arts and Crafts also held a coffee morning which raised 650 pounds towards the Rotary Club's appeal.