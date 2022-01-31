Popular comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Gibraltar in October Tickets will be on sale from this Thursday 3 February at the price of £35

The popular comedian Jimmy Carr will be returning to Gibraltar in October as part of his brand new world tour, which is called Terribly Funny 2.0. He will be performing in St Michael's Cave on 8 and 9 October and tickets for the show, which cost £35, will be available from this Thursday, 3 February, from www.buytickets.gi.

GibMedia, the local promotors for the show, say they are very excited to have been able to secure Jimmy Carr for the second time. His previous shows in Gibraltar sold out completely. They say this year's appearance will include jokes about "all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things".

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over 15 years and has performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2,500 shows to more than two and a half million people.